Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Tennis great Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Reddit co-owner Alexis Ohanian, as she travelled to New Zealand.

Williams announced their engagement on the social media platform while she was in the air between Los Angeles and Auckland, where she was due to play the ASB Classic next week.

Williams made the announcement on Reddit in a poem.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

