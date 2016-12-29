Pages Navigation Menu

Serena Williams is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

This is amazing news ahead of the New Year! 35 year old tennis superstar Serena Williams is engaged to 33 year Old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The sportswoman announced the news on her Reddit page accompanied by an adorable illustration. He proposed in Rome, Italy, where they first met. I came home A little late […]

