Serena Williams is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

This is amazing news ahead of the New Year! 35 year old tennis superstar Serena Williams is engaged to 33 year Old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The sportswoman announced the news on her Reddit page accompanied by an adorable illustration. He proposed in Rome, Italy, where they first met. I came home A little late […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

