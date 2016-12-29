Serena Williams is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!
This is amazing news ahead of the New Year! 35 year old tennis superstar Serena Williams is engaged to 33 year Old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The sportswoman announced the news on her Reddit page accompanied by an adorable illustration. He proposed in Rome, Italy, where they first met. I came home A little late […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG