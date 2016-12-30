Serena Williams: Tennis Superstar Engaged To Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Tennis Superstar Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in the form of a poem on its social media website.

The announcement which was in the form of a sweet poem read:

“I came home a little late, someone had a bag packed for me and a carriage awaited destination. Rome! “To escort me to my very own ‘charming’. Back to where our stars first collided,” wrote Williams on her newly verified account. “And now it was full circle, at the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance but by choice. “Down on one knee, he said four words and I said yes.’’

The poem was accompanied by a cartoon of the couple.

In his reply, Mr. Ohanian chimed in the comments: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

He also shared Williams’ post on Facebook with his own jubilant announcement: “She said yes.’’

Williams’ media representative has also confirmed the engagement.

Williams and Ohanian, who have been dating since the fall of 2015, have mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, though she does post pictures of them on her Instagram account from time to time.

This caps off a year in which Williams won her seventh Wimbledon singles title and 22nd Grand Slam singles title, but dropped to world number two ranking.

However, the couple will not have much time to celebrate just yet as Williams is currently in New Zealand preparing to compete in the ASB Classic.

