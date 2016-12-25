Sergio Aguero: Lampard reveals how Manchester City striker always arrives late for training

During a recent interview, the 38-year-old midfielder said Aguero was always fined for coming late to training.

Premier League great Frank Lampard has revealed that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was always arriving late for training and didn’t care about the fines it got him.

Lampard, a Chelsea legend made the shock loan move from New York City FC to Manchester City in the 2014-15 season.

During a recent interview, the 38-year-old midfielder said Aguero was always fined for coming late to training.

Asked on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM show about who was the most fined player at Chelsea, Lampard said; “at Chelsea, I can’t remember but I will jump to Manchester City.

ALSO READ: Frank Lampard wants Chelsea return

“Aguero picked up a fair few. He just didn’t care. He was so laid back and would just stroll out to the training pitch like five minutes late.

‘"[The coaches would say] right you’re fined" and he would say ‘OK, no problem. Wait until the weekend and I’ll score a hat-trick and everyone will be happy’.’

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

