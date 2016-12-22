Pages Navigation Menu

Serious Drama as Nigerian Actor Threatens to Kill Fan Over ‘Ridiculous Comment’ About His Fiancee (Photos)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh threatened to kill a fan who left a ridiculous comment on his pre-wedding photo.

The fan by name Sahadat had ridiculed him because she believed the woman he is about marrying is not beautiful enough for him… See below;

serious-drama-as-nigerian-actor-threatens-to-kill-fan-over-ridiculous-comment-about-his-fiancee-photos-1
However, the fan later apologized to the actor.serious-drama-as-nigerian-actor-threatens-to-kill-fan-over-ridiculous-comment-about-his-fiancee-photos-2

