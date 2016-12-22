Serious Drama as Nigerian Actor Threatens to Kill Fan Over ‘Ridiculous Comment’ About His Fiancee (Photos)
A Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh threatened to kill a fan who left a ridiculous comment on his pre-wedding photo.
The fan by name Sahadat had ridiculed him because she believed the woman he is about marrying is not beautiful enough for him… See below;
However, the fan later apologized to the actor.
