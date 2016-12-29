Serious Drama as Rwanda Striker Removes Charm from Goal Post Which Prevented Him from Scoring

Rwandan striker Moussa Camara, misses an open chance, Later discovered a spell was placed on the goal post.

Moussa Camara may have changed Rwandan football forever after his part in a bizarre clash against Mukura, Goal reports.

Trailing 1-0 going into the final minutes of the game, Camara spurned a golden chance for his side, to his obvious frustration.

Nothing too strange so far. But the striker opted to stay in the Mukura area and plucked something out from near the goalpost.

With his actions interpreted by the winning side as possibly related to witchcraft, Camara was forced to flee back to the dugout to avoid a near-lynching, and whatever he picked out of the goal was handed over for safekeeping to a substitute.

And it appeared to work: Camara went on to head a cross home into the Mukura net seven minutes into injury time, forcing a share of the points.

The forward’s antics, however, will not be tolerated in the future.

In what must be a first for world football, the Rwandan Football Federation have amended local regulations making it illegal for players to “show suspicions of witchcraft.”

Coincidence, or evidence of the occult at work? Watch the video below and decide for yourselves.