Serious Drama as Thief Stripped Unclad and Beaten Mercilessly For Stealing Chicken (Photos)

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A man has been disgraced and stripped n3ked in public after he was caught stealing fowls in a rural part of Nigeria.

The man who was caught and stripped n*ked was beaten severely before being paraded in the town. See more photo below;
serious-drama-as-thief-stripped-unclad-and-beaten-mercilessly-for-stealing-chicken-photos-1 serious-drama-as-thief-stripped-unclad-and-beaten-mercilessly-for-stealing-chicken-photos-2 serious-drama-as-thief-stripped-unclad-and-beaten-mercilessly-for-stealing-chicken-photos-3

