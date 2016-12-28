Seun Egbegbe: iPhone stealing movie producer may be extradited back to Nigeria

Media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, revealed that she has contacted the Malaysian police in order to extradite the film maker.

Seun Egbegbe, a movie producer accused of stealing some iPhones in Computer Village, Ikeja, may soon face extradition from Malysia where he is currently hiding.

This was all part of an update given by trending media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, who gave the information via Instagram.

According to the Daily Post News, Olunloyo mentioned in a video that she has contacted the Malaysian Police in a bid to extradite Egbegbe back to Nigeria to face trial for the stolen phones.

The media personality also linked the movie producer to some crimes related to stealing. He does by using a medium.

She alleged that his charms failed him on the day he was caught for stealing the iPhones.

“HNNInvestigates was first to tell you that Egbegbe was using ritualistic charms to hypnotize sales people and also was overheard at Kirikiri during his bail detention as saying “I steal for a living and use movie production as cover up” something he now denies.

“Egbegbe is out of the country in #Malaysia. #hnncrime has tweeted #malaysianpolice in hopes of extraditing him at least for his Computer Village case of nine stolen iPhones where he was caught red handed and beaten by the public.

“Last year at Onaj gadgets in Ring rd #Ibadan he got over 10 phones at Onaj taken to his car by a sales staff Seye in hopes to pay the next day.

“The next day Seye called Seun and was told he traveled. The second time the sim card was no longer in use and Onaj lost money and got Seye arrested, charged and detained.

“The owners had no idea why a salesman would give over 10 phones to a customer without paying.

"Due to the health of Seye’s elderly parents, he was later released as that arrest almost killed them having to see their innocent son possibly sent to prison.

“Egbegbe almost ruined an innocent man’s life.

“When the Computer Village iphone theft happened, Seye confirmed to police that it was the same guy who ripped off Onaj gadgets which corroborates my story tip on the woman who told me that Seun took rituals into stores to hypnotize staff.

“The charms failed at Keelcech at Computer V. Onaj now wants the case reopened.

“#Oyostate police is now upset at why #Lagosstate police allowed Egbegbe to leave the country to #Malaysia when he has a court date February 18th 2017.

“#HNNINVESTIGATES will have the exclusive for you. Egbegbe also allegedly stole 2 GoTV decoders in #Ibadan where he jazzed sales ppl too."

The movie producer is the former boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimahku, who ended their romantic relationship via an Instagram post earlier in 2016.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

