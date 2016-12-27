Pages Navigation Menu

Seven killed as two dangerous cult groups clash in Otukpo

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Seven persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured after two rival cult groups clashed in Otukpo area of Benue State. According to eyewitnesses, the crisis started last Saturday close to the Saint Francis College, Otukpo, over power supremacy between two deadly rival cult groups. The violence later spread to Oiji Street, Sabon-Gari and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

