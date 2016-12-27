Seven killed as two dangerous cult groups clash in Otukpo
Seven persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured after two rival cult groups clashed in Otukpo area of Benue State. According to eyewitnesses, the crisis started last Saturday close to the Saint Francis College, Otukpo, over power supremacy between two deadly rival cult groups. The violence later spread to Oiji Street, Sabon-Gari and […]
