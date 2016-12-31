Pages Navigation Menu

Sex Blackmail Scandal: Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo Apologize to Femi Otedola [VIDEO] – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment


Sex Blackmail Scandal: Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo Apologize to Femi Otedola [VIDEO]
Toronto Sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, who were arrested and jailed for trying to blackmail Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola have apologized. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo.jpg. READ: How Toronto Sisters Landed in Jail For Trying to Extort Otedola In a
