Sex extortion: Sisters apologise to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola (WATCH)

Dec 29, 2016

Canadian sisters, Jyoti And Kiran Matharoo accused of engaging in sex extortion and cyberbullying of wealthy Nigerians have apologised to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. The two allegedly recorded conversations and sexual trysts with their high-profile clients. It’s claimed they used a third party to blackmail targets to pay thousands of dollars for their privacy, or face […]

