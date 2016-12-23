Sex Fiend: 69-yr-old man docked for raping his friend’s 5-yr-old daughter

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged to a court in Lagos State for raping his friend's five-year-old daughter.

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a 69-year-old man, Cosmos Umoren, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping the five-year-old daughter of his close friend.

Punch reports that the retiree who resides at Adenuga Kajore Steet, Akoka, Bariga area of the state, is facing a one-count charge of defilement .

The police prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Inuoha, had told the court that the suspect committed the offence on December 5, 2016, at his residence.

Inspector Inuoha said that on the day, Umoren had lured the girl who is his friend and neighbour’s daughter, into his room and defiled her.

“It was the cry of the girl that alerted her mother who rushed to where the cry was coming from and saw the accused molesting the girl,’’ the prosecutor said, adding that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

When the charge was read to him, Umoren pleaded not guilty and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B. O. Osunsanmi, granted him a N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, while the case was adjourned until January 18, 2017, for a mention.

