Sexy Kenyan Vixen, Vera Sidika Blasts Kenya Airways

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika who was some days ago pictured with Nigerian singer, Kcee in Tanzania has put Kenya Airways on blast for frustrating her movements. The sexy vixen took to her page to rant about how she praises her country in diaspora but instead is meted with such treatment. She wrote: KENYA AIRWAYS- Nobody…

The post Sexy Kenyan Vixen, Vera Sidika Blasts Kenya Airways appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

