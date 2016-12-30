Shameful that DSS is now leaking Nigerians phone conversations- Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of recording telephone conversations of Nigerians perceived as critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government, editing the conversations and leaking same to Sahara Reporters, which has now become the official propaganda platform of the federal government. Governor […]

The post Shameful that DSS is now leaking Nigerians phone conversations- Fayose appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

