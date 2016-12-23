Shameless Female Teacher Alleged Slept with Three of Her Students (Photo)

A female school teacher has been arrested after it was discovered that she has been sleeping with three underage students at her home.

According to Dailystar, Heidi Domangue, 30, was arrested after a parent of a fourth student, aged 12, found “inappropriate” social media messages between them, police said.

At least two of the 15 and 16-year-olds lived near Domangue in Houma, Louisiana.

It was gathered that investigators started probing after she allegedly swapped messages on social media with a 12-year-old.

Sergeant Travis Theriot said: “This is a perfect example of why parents need to monitor what goes on on social media.

“If it wasn’t for these parents being alert and paying attention to what’s going on and following up whenever they hear a piece of information we never would have known and there’s no telling how long this would have gone on.”

Domangue’s alleged sex sessions “spanned over a three-month time period”, he added.

“None of it occurred on a school campus. It all occurred within her home.”

Domangue was booked in to Terrebonne Parish jail on Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of indecent behaviour with a juvenile and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. She could be jailed for up to 55 years if convicted.

Police said she was a supply teacher at various schools in Terrebonne Parish. School board member Roosevelt Thomas said the district had zero tolerance for “this type of behaviour” and it would be investigated fully.