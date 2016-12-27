Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shameless Girl! Boy Dips Hand into Girl’s Panties Publicly (Photo + Video)

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments

A young lady was capture proudly in public as a young man suspended his hand in her panties while she swayed to the music playing at the background.shameless-girl-boy-dips-hand-into-girls-panties-publicly-photo-video-2
She seems to to enjoying it as she was smiling and dancing while the boy keeps doing his randy action.
The identities of both parties is unknow…Watch the video below;

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

End time men What do we call this ? Sexual harassment or fun

A video posted by Make !! Break (@break_or_makeup) on

The post Shameless Girl! Boy Dips Hand into Girl’s Panties Publicly (Photo + Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.