Shanghai Shenhua Not Looking To Sign Di Maria

Chinese Super League club, Shangai Shenhua has dismissed reports linking them to signing Di Maria, stating it is from “immoral” news outlet.

Reports in Spain and France have linked the Argentine with a move to China, with Shangai Shenhua said to be interested in him.

The 28-year-old remains a key player for PSG, though, and an official of Shenhua has moved to put an end to rumours, insisting they are completely false.

“We all understand fictitious rumours are being relentlessly spread when the transfer window approaches,” a representative of the club told Chinese media.

“Some immoral foreign media have increasingly stepped out of line, knowing we have neither the time nor the energy to respond to each fake report.

“The Chinese Super League clubs do have deep pockets, but we will only buy players that suit our needs. It is impossible for us to do something on a whim and mess around.”

