Shehu Sani Calls For Civilian JTF In Southern Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has called for the formation of civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) to stop the persistent killings in the area.

Sani who visited southern Kaduna following attacks in Goska village, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, despite curfew, said ending the southern Kaduna killings should be followed with a development plan adding that the region has been neglected overtime.

Shehu Sani, during the visit to Sen Danjuma La’ah at Tum in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state on 27 Dec, 2016, said the killings in southern Kaduna communities by herdsmen have moved to Niger state warning that Abuja could also be affected if adequate measures are not taken.

“Both southern Kaduna and Niger state communities are close to Abuja. That is a serious danger, Shehu Sani said adding, “it is unfortunate that southern Kaduna has become a slaughter ground and a cemetery.”

“Southern Kaduna killings is a reality in Nigeria and northern part of this country, it that has been going on for years, and it is very clear the government is unable to protect lives and properties of its citizens,” Sani added.

He said: “For us to get a way out of this mess there is need for a strong security presence in all the villages and towns in southern Kaduna. There is also need for civilians JTF where the people in the villages will fully be involved, funded and supported to protect their own communities.”

“There is a need for an immediate action to nip the activities of these herdsmen killing people innocently,” Sani said adding, “the tragedy in southern Kaduna is also moving to Niger state. These communities are so close to Abuja. You can see the danger of the killings,” Sani added.

The Senator said there was need for economic master plan for southern Kaduna to address the neglect, abandonment, poverty and under developments that have seriously ravaged the zone for a very long time.

“Stabilising southern Kaduna will not be enough without any economic agenda. We must develop the area and make all part of the area accessible by providing infrastructures and develop social amenities.

