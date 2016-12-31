Shekau is a coward, his days are numbered – Army
The Director, Defence Information, Brig.Gen. Rabe Abubakar, has called Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, “a coward” and says his days are numbered. He also called on his remaining members to surrender and not be deceived by Shekau. This is coming just after 15 Boko Haram insurgents were killed by troops on Friday in a gun […]
