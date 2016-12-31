Pages Navigation Menu

Shekau is a coward, his days are numbered – Army

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

0101army-troop

The Director, Defence Information, Brig.Gen. Rabe Abubakar, has called Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, “a coward” and says his days are numbered. He also called on his remaining members to surrender and not be deceived by Shekau. This is coming just after 15 Boko Haram insurgents were killed by troops on Friday in a gun […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

