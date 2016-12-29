Shekau surfaces in new video, says Boko Haram not crushed
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a new video to debunk Nigeria’s government claims that the group has been crushed and flushed out of its Sambisa forest stronghold.
“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said in the 25-minute video, flanked by armed fighters.
This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG