Shekau video mere terrorists propaganda – Army

The Nigerian Army has described the video purportedly released by the Boko Haram showing its leader as “mere terrorists propaganda.” A statement by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja on Thursday said the attention of the Nigerian Army had been drawn to the video clip released by the group from an undisclosed location, showing its purported […]

The post Shekau video mere terrorists propaganda – Army appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

