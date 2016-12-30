Pages Navigation Menu

Shekau’s Latest Video; “It is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda” – Army

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

The Nigerian Army has described the video purportedly released by the Boko Haram showing its leader as “mere terrorists propaganda.” A statement by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja on Thursday said the attention of the Nigerian Army had been drawn to the video clip released by the group from an undisclosed location, showing its purported […]

