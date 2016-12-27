Shell appeals to Ogoni communities to halt oil theft, pipeline vandalism – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Shell appeals to Ogoni communities to halt oil theft, pipeline vandalism
Naija247news
A campaign against crude oil theft mounted this year by The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) has highlighted the dangers of crude oil theft and sabotage of pipelines to more than 40 communities in the four local government …
PETAN rewards SPDC on local content development
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG