Sheriff: I’m the greatest casualty of Boko Haram

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional National Chairman Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has said he is the greatest casualty of Boko Harm sect.

Sheriff said he lost his brothers, cousins and their relations to the sect and yet his enemies turned around to say he created Boko Haram.

The former Borno State governor, who spoke at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi, Benue State yesterday, added that he was the happiest man because the military crushed the sect.

He alleged that those who accused him have been arrested for their involvement.

Sheriff hailed the military for defeating the insurgents.

On the state of the party, he said: “I want to assure faithful PDP members that impunity must be put to an end and the party return to the owners. Nobody will sit in the comfort of his room and decide the fate of over 10 million members,” said Sheriff.

He said there was nothing like caretaker chairman in the PDP constitution, stressing that those parading themselves as such were just on a jamboree trip.

He lambasted former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and Prof. Jerry Gana, who he said have achieved everything in life and yet “acting the script of four small boys, who are governors”.

Sheriff and his entourage were welcomed by many PDP supporters.

PDP factional national chairman at Egba village in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government, Edo State, said the party under his leadership was leading the war against impunity to allow people’s votes to count.

He spoke at the foundation laying ceremony of a skill acquisition centre facilitated by the lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha at the National Assembly, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima.

Sheriff said a successful fight against impunity would make the people elect trusted representatives at party primaries and general elections.

He was represented by his factional National Publicity Secretary Bernard Mikko.

Sheriff promised that PDP would continue to support the growth of political institutions.

He said: “We are in time of recession in our country. Our country has been challenged. It is normal in every economy. In 1929, the USA had depression, which was beyond recession. The only way to get out of recession is creativity, imparting skills in our sons, daughters and youths.”

The post Sheriff: I’m the greatest casualty of Boko Haram appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

