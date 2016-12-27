Shettima wants probe of N500m Chibok school fund

Kashim Shettima of Borno, on Tuesday called for detailed investigation on what happened to the N500 million said to have been released for the reconstruction of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok. NAN recalls that the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan announced the release of the money after the abduction of Chibok school girls. Former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had flown to Chibok to inaugurate the N500 million rebuilding project under the Safe School Initiative programme.

