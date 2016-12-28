Shock as Hit-and-Run Driver Crushed Two Ladies in Lagos (Photo)

Passer-by in shock as two women crushed by hit-and-run driver in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Boxing day, leaving one of the victims died on the spot, while the other was still in a critical condition at a hospital in the state.

According to a source which disclosed exclusively to Punch Metro, the two victims were hit by a silver Toyota Camry around the NNPC bus stop as the car driver attempted to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

“The accident happened around 11am. The Camry was at top speed because it wanted to overtake another vehicle. However, the driver lost control and ran over the two ladies who were passing by the roadside just after the NNPC Filling Station.

“One of the ladies died immediately, while the second woman, who sustained a fracture in the arm and had a head injury was treated by some emergency workers before she was taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“The corpse of the deceased was conveyed by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to a mortuary,” the source said.

It was gathered that officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, led by their General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, and some policemen from the Olosan division, responded to the situation.

It was revealed further that the driver was later arrested by the police, while the car was towed away to the station.

“The families of the victims have come forward to identify them. It was really sad,” the witness, who did not want to be identified, said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, adding that the second victim was still receiving treatment.

She said, “One died on the spot, while the other is on danger list in the hospital. Investigations are ongoing.”