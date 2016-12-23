Shock as Lagos Woman Catches Her 69-year-old Neighbour R3ping Her 5-year-old Daughter

A 69-year-old man identified as Cosmos Umoren, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s under-aged daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accused, a retiree, who resides at Adenuga Kajore St., Akoka Bariga, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 5 at the accused residence.

Inuoha said that the accused called his neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter to his room and defiled her.

“It was the cry of the girl that alerted her mother who rushed to where the cry was coming from and saw the accused molesting the girl,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case till Jan. 18 for mention.