Shock as Mad Man Caught Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway With Bag Filled With Used Sanitary Pads And Diapers (Photos)

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to a Facebook user who shared the photos, a man disguised as mad was caught along Lagos Ibadan express way few days ago searching the trash cans, incinerators and wastes disposed along the road.

drama-as-mad-man-caught-along-lagos-ibadan-expressway-with-bag-filled-with-used-sanitary-pads-and-diapers-photos-2

When his bag was searched by curious onlookers, different kinds of used pampers and pads were found. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he sells them to ritualists in exchange for money and has been doing this for many years. See more photo below;drama-as-mad-man-caught-along-lagos-ibadan-expressway-with-bag-filled-with-used-sanitary-pads-and-diapers-photos-3

