Shock as Man Took S3x-Enhancing Drug and Dies During Hot S3X with a Teenager in Onitsha

A 30-year old man identified as Abalise Adimonye died in a hotel after he drank a s3x enhancing drug and engaged in hot s3x with 18-year old teenage woman in Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to P.M. Express, the incident happened at a popular hotel, (named withheld) located at Zik’s Avenue at Fegge Onitsha, Anambra State.

The police at Fegge division have arrested the teenager simply identified as Ify for her alleged involvement in the death of late Adimonye.

The girl was reportedly to have given the late Adimonye over dose of s*x which eventually caused her death in the hotel after their first encounter as lovers.

The late Adimonye, an Onitsha-based businessman, hailed from Umuchu in Aguata Local government of Anambra State.

P.M. Express reports that the deceased had encounter with the girl and they agreed to meet at the hotel.

When they got to the hotel, he reported took a s*x-enhancing drug to boost his performance during their first s*x romp.

It was revealed that the drug worked as he lasted too long in the romp and after a while, he suddenly became unconscious which prompted the girl to raise alarm and alerted the hotel management.

The hotel management immediately contacted the police who arrested and detained the girl at the station before taken Adimonye to a hospital for treatment with his joystick standing erect.

However, a source said he died before they arrived hospital. The doctors then certified him dead.

When the police at Fegge division, was contacted, the DPO was not around to confirm the incident.

However, police source confirmed the incident and arrest and said the police have already commenced investigation on the matter.

It was gathered that the autopsy report confirmed that the late Adimonye took s*x enhanced drug which caused the complication and resulted to his death during the romp.

It was also learnt that based on the report, the woman might be released and will not face prosecution.