Shock as Osun State University Undergraduate Found Dead After Being Missing For 5 Days.

A 400 Level student of Osun State University, Osogbo, identified as Adebisi Rofiat Damilola who was missing 5 days ago has been found dead.

According to Daily Trust, Rofiat who was studying Science Education at the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of UNIOSUN left Ipetu on Thursday to attend a programme of NASFAT society at Ikoyi near Ikire and that her whereabouts was unknown since then.

A source who spoke on a condition of anonymity said

“Rofiat left Ipetu-Ijesha on Thursday. She was supposed to be in a NASFAT programme at Ikoyi, not far from Ikire. We have been looking for her since Thursday. We just received a phone call that Rofiat’s body was found somewhere around Iragbiji”.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed the incident and assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to book.

He said the remains of the deceased student have been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and that her family has been notified.

The father of the deceased student died recently and her family was still mourning when Rofiat was also sent to her early grave by unknown killers.

Mourners have been thronging the residence of the deceased at Ilesa Garage in Osogbo to console Rofiat’s mother.

Meanwhile, the two final year students of the same university, Samuel Eke and Akinduro Robert who were declared missing since September 5 have not been found. The CP said the matter is still under investigation.

Police arrested and arraigned a student of the university, Adedamola Olagoke, before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for kidnapping saying he was the person that communicated last with the missing students before their disappearance.