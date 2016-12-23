Shock as Uber Driver Crashes Into Someone’s Living Room in Broad Daylight (Photos)
An Uber driver lost control of his Mazda vehicle off the drive way before crashing into a residential building and into a local resident’s living room.
The weird car crash happened at a posh estate called Banana in Kiambu county. From the pictures, the wall seems to have been the biggest casualty of the day as it is still unknown whether anyone was injured in the unfortunate incident.
See more photo below;
