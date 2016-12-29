Shock as Wicked Husband Push His Wife From Storey Building In Lagos.

A 33-year-old man, Kema Akejelu, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for beating up his wife and pushing her from a storey building.

The accused, a carpenter, who resides at Seun Nwachi Street, Idimu, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of assault, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offence was committed on November 13 at the accused’s residence during a fight between the accused and his wife, Oghenekvewe.

The man accused his wife of coming back home late.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a storey building which caused her two ankles to dislocate,” the police prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 170 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B. O Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case to February 15, 2017 for mention.