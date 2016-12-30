Shocker! Pretty woman shot her boyfriend dead when he tried to break up with her
A pretty young woman named Martina Westcott, has been arrested after being accused of gunning down a popular and successful South Jersey real estate entrepreneur named Terrell L. Bruce.
According to police, Martina allegedly gunned down Terrell on Dec. 27th as the two drove through a Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood after he broke up with her in the car. Police believe she pulled a gun and shot him in the head when Terrell told her it was over.
Here’s what Terell’s family and friends say about him:
Terrell was the tragic victim of senseless gun violence on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. A selfless, hard worker, widely known for putting the interests of others ahead of his own, Terrell was a well-regarded pillar in the community despite his young age of thirty-three (33). During his time as a real estate agent, founder and president of the Nathaniel M. Kirkland Foundation and property owner/manager of his own real estate investment properties, Terrell preached the importance of financial literacy and personal development while serving as the inspiration for countless others.
