Shocking! Female Corper Takes Selfie with Bloodied Face After Surviving Road Accident (Photos)
A female serving corper identified as Judith took a selfie with a bloodied face and a mangled car behind her at the scene of an accident involving her and other family members.
Read what she said below:
“It’s only by God’s grace and love that we (my preg aunt, her 2 little children, the driver and I) were able to survive this. Words can’t express how shocked, scared and confused I was and still am but am grateful to God that we all came out of it alive…”
See photo of Judith before the accident;
