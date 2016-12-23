Shocking! Female Corper Takes Selfie with Bloodied Face After Surviving Road Accident (Photos)

A female serving corper identified as Judith took a selfie with a bloodied face and a mangled car behind her at the scene of an accident involving her and other family members.

Read what she said below:

“It’s only by God’s grace and love that we (my preg aunt, her 2 little children, the driver and I) were able to survive this. Words can’t express how shocked, scared and confused I was and still am but am grateful to God that we all came out of it alive…”

See photo of Judith before the accident;