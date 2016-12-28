“Shun idol worshiping” – Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi tells Monarchs

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has called on monarchs to shun idol worship and keep away idols from their palaces. He made this known in a telephone interview with PUNCH in Osogbo. “Our palaces must be clean and devoid of any idol. There is authority in the mouth of any monarch who is clean […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

