Shun political violence, Melaye urges youths – Vanguard
|
TheCable
|
Shun political violence, Melaye urges youths
Vanguard
Sen. Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) on Thursday advised youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to fulfil their selfish ambitions. Melaye said this at the end of the year Gala night and award ceremony of the Peace Corps of …
Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
Dino Melaye urges youths to shun political violence
Melaye charges youth to 'wake up and act fast'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG