Shun political violence, Melaye urges youths – Vanguard

Dec 22, 2016


TheCable

Shun political violence, Melaye urges youths
Vanguard
Sen. Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) on Thursday advised youths not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to fulfil their selfish ambitions. Melaye said this at the end of the year Gala night and award ceremony of the Peace Corps of
