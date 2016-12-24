Shun violence against women, monarch tells men

BY JOSEPHINE AGBONKHESE

The Alaege of Orile-Agege Kingdom, Oba Ambaliu Agbedeyi, has urged men across the country to shun violence against women, asserting that true men stand-up for women rather than mistreat them.

The monarch who spoke during an advocacy visit by the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, WARDC, and Voices4Change, V4C; led by Mrs Yinka Onabolu, Programme Manager, V4C Project, pledged his support for womenfolk within and outside his kingdom, especially in their quest for greater representation in politics.

Speaking on the rationale behind the visit which was part of activities marking the 2016 United Nations 16days Activism on Violence Against Women, VAW, Onabolu said, “We are meeting with key male influencers and traditional rulers in Lagos State, including the Baale of Okooba, the Oba of Agege, Oba of Mushin and the Eze Ndi’igbo of Lagos, so they can support more women to participate in politics and governance.

“As focal points in their communities also, we are trying to make them understand issues that constitute violence against women so that when these issues come before them, they are not dismissed as private family affairs but as crime against humanity which must be referred to appropriate authorities.”

