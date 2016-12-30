Sick Nollywood veteran may be ejected from hospital over bills

Nollywood actor, James Uche who has been bedridden for sometime due to a kidney-related ailment may be ejected from a Lagos hospital due to lack of funds. In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Uche’s son begged Nigerians to help raise N11 million needed for a kidney transplant. The actor said, “I want to […]

