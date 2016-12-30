Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sick Nollywood veteran may be ejected from hospital over bills

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, James Uche who has been bedridden for sometime due to a kidney-related ailment may be ejected from a Lagos hospital due to lack of funds. In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Uche’s son begged Nigerians to help raise N11 million needed for a kidney transplant. The actor said, “I want to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Sick Nollywood veteran may be ejected from hospital over bills appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.