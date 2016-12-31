Simeone Says He Will Remain At Atletico

Talks of Diego Simeone leaving Atletico Madrid has prompted the Argentine to commit his future to the club.

With him at the helm Atletico has challenged the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona, winning the Liga in 2013-14 and reaching two UCL finals losing on both occasions to Real Madrid.

Simeone has a contract until the end of next season, but could leave for Inter, with his sonson stating his father will join him in Serie A

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin said this week he was confident Simeone would honour his deal, and speaking after Friday’s friendly win over Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, the coach backed up that claim.

“I will not leave Atletico,” he was quoted as saying.

As well as Inter, Simeone has also been linked with the Arsenal job, as Arsene Wenger reportedly heads towards the end of his 20-year reign with the Gunners.

The post Simeone Says He Will Remain At Atletico appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

