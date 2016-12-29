Pages Navigation Menu

Sir Elton John to perform at George Michael’s funeral

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment

Pop icon, Sir Elton John is reportedly set to perform at George Michael’s funeral. According to reports, John will perform ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, on which he performed with Michael in 1991 at the latter’s Wembley Arena show. As Metro reports, two ceremonies to say goodbye to Michael could be held, …

