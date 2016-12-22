Six Months Gone Bad : Aaron Tshibola Set To Quit Aston Villa

Celtic and Rangers are both keen on signing Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola in January, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The 21-year-old has only been at Villa for six months havin signed from Reading in the summer under then-manager Roberto Di Matteo.

He has only played one game under Steve Bruce, however.

A temporary move would seem the likeliest option for Tshibola with him being able to put himself in the shop window again to either change his standing at Villa, or impress for a summer move away.

His future at Villa Park looks bleak at present despite looking bright in his early games under Roberto Di Matteo after he arrived.

The Italian said at the time of his signing: “I am very happy that Aaron has joined.

“He’s a highly-rated and well respected young player who will provide us with plenty of energy, courage and determination in the middle of the park.

“I am confident he will be a tremendous addition to our squad for the very important new season – and beyond.”

The post Six Months Gone Bad : Aaron Tshibola Set To Quit Aston Villa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

