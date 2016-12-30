Six Of The Best Pictures From The Soundcity MVP Award

Check out six of our favorite pictures from the Soundcity MVP Award. SEE ALSO: THE GOOD, BAD & UGLY FROM SOUNDCITY MVP AWARD #DaddyYo #SoundCityMVP2016 A photo posted by Soundcity Africa (@soundcityafrica) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:24pm PST Just an African girl having FUN Thank you @soundcityafrica 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 #soundcitymvp2016 #soundcityawards #SAFARItoLAGOS A photo posted …

The post Six Of The Best Pictures From The Soundcity MVP Award appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

