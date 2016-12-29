Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harmattan: Airline operators decry poor navigational aids at airports – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Harmattan: Airline operators decry poor navigational aids at airports
Vanguard
LAGOS — Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, yesterday decried deplorable state of navigational aids at airports in the country. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Chairman of AON, Capt. Noggie Meggisson, made this known in a statement in Lagos.
Harmattan: Nigeria airline operators decry poor state of navigational aids at airportsPremium Times
Airlines blame flight cancellations on obsolete landing aidsDaily Trust
Passengers stranded as harmattan haze disrupts domestic flightsGuardian
AllAfrica.com –TVC News –GhanaWeb –YEN.COM.GH
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.