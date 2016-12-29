Harmattan: Airline operators decry poor navigational aids at airports – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Harmattan: Airline operators decry poor navigational aids at airports
Vanguard
LAGOS — Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, yesterday decried deplorable state of navigational aids at airports in the country. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Chairman of AON, Capt. Noggie Meggisson, made this known in a statement in Lagos.
