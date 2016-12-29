Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

So Inspiring! This Nigerian Man wrote WAEC 4 Times, JAMB 7 Times and was called a Failure…but now his Story has changed

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

From being frustrated, mocked, criticized and called a failure, this Nigerian man, Precious Ogechi Ogbueri, has got such an inspiring story to share. Read below. After my secondary education, I decided to further my studies. I wrote the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th JAMB exams and they were all cancelled. I decided to take the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.