So Inspiring! This Nigerian Man wrote WAEC 4 Times, JAMB 7 Times and was called a Failure…but now his Story has changed
From being frustrated, mocked, criticized and called a failure, this Nigerian man, Precious Ogechi Ogbueri, has got such an inspiring story to share. Read below. After my secondary education, I decided to further my studies. I wrote the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th JAMB exams and they were all cancelled. I decided to take the […]
