Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SO Lovely! Corper Proposes To Female Colleague In Jigawa Camp (Photos)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

During the just concluded NYSC camping  IN Jigawa State, a male corper proposed to his girlfriend who he just met in the NYSC camp.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Some online users believe this could have been an expensive joke common among Nigerian youths considering the fact that the identities of the duo remain unknown.so-lovely-corper-proposes-to-female-colleague-in-jigawa-camp-photos-2
Meanwhile, there have been cases of people finding love during the 3-week camping period of corpers as organized by the leadership of the NYSC.

The post SO Lovely! Corper Proposes To Female Colleague In Jigawa Camp (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.