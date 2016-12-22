SO Lovely! Corper Proposes To Female Colleague In Jigawa Camp (Photos)
During the just concluded NYSC camping IN Jigawa State, a male corper proposed to his girlfriend who he just met in the NYSC camp.
Some online users believe this could have been an expensive joke common among Nigerian youths considering the fact that the identities of the duo remain unknown.
Meanwhile, there have been cases of people finding love during the 3-week camping period of corpers as organized by the leadership of the NYSC.
