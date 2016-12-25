Pages Navigation Menu

So Sad… 2 Persons die after Partial Collapse of Lagos Police Building

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

At least 2 people have been confirmed dead after a staircase collapsed at the Highway Quarters, Block W, of the Lagos Police Barracks in the early hours of Sunday. Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adebayo Kehinde, confirmed the incident. “It is true that two persons died in a partial building collapse at the […]

