SO SAD! Girl Born without Limbs in Kano Passes Away
The popular Limbless girl in Kano State, Rahma Haruna, last year is dead.
The sad news was announced on social media and has elicited messages of sympathy from Nigerians.
The cause of her death is yet unknown
Rahma Haruna gained gained international attention last year, when a journalist spotted her on the street of Kano being carried in a bucket as she begged for money on the streets with a family member.
