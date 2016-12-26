Pages Navigation Menu

SO SAD! Girl Born without Limbs in Kano Passes Away

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The popular Limbless girl in Kano State, Rahma Haruna, last year is dead.

The sad news was announced on social media and has elicited messages of sympathy from Nigerians.so-sad-girl-born-without-limbs-in-kano-passes-away

The cause of her death is yet unknown

Rahma Haruna gained gained international attention last year, when a journalist spotted her on the street of Kano being carried in a bucket as she begged for money on the streets with a family member.

