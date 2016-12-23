So Sad! Popular Gospel Artist is Killed by Unknown Gunmen in Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos)

A Port Harcourt-based gospel artist identified Godswill Adiks, popularly known as Will Adiks, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night, 21st December.

According to an exclusive by PUO Report, It was gathered that the gospel minister was ambushed by gunmen at the Rivers State Axis of the East-West Road while returning back from a programme in Benin, the Edo State capital.



Online reports reveal that the gunmen had trailed his car, shot him at close range alongside his two guitarists in a case described as assassination.

He was reportedly rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) in Choba, where he was in coma for hours, and later passed away on the evening of Thursday, December 22nd.



In an emotional tribute posted on Facebook, Jamy-Lee Pastor Jay, who said the deceased was her brother wrote:

“I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. i think of you in silence, i often speak your name. all i have are memories and pictures in frame. your memory is a keepsake, from which i will never part. God has you in his arms. i have you in my heart. A thousand words won’t bring you back, I know because I’ve tried; neither will a thousand tears, I know because I’ve cried. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, i’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.

“A voice from a family is gone , a voice we loved is stilled, a place is vacant in the home which never can be filled . I miss you Godwill . Could i just see you once again ? Have us sing together once again ? I dreamt of you last night you where so happy . I know your in a better place now . Singing and worshiping in heaven ….. till we meet again….. you said you would always have my back and protect me any way u can . I hope u keeping that promise now that your in heaven too . I Love You my brother Will Adiks . . You are forever in my heart and memories.”