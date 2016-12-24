So Touching! Groom And His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To ‘Low Budget’
A Ugandan couple from Soroti walked half a kilometer to church for their wedding.
According to reports, the groom and his bride walked to church due to their low budget as they were joined by their family and friends for the event.
The couple are now trending online after their photos went viral with many online users hailing them. See people reaction below;
The post So Touching! Groom And His Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To ‘Low Budget’ appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG