So Tragic! Three Policemen Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Abuja

Unknown gunmen killed three policemen at Idu Industrial Estate, Karmo, Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share The police officers were on patrol when they were attacked by their assailants. More details later. See more photo below: Photo credit: Yabaleftonline

