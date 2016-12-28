So Tragic! Three Policemen Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Abuja
Unknown gunmen killed three policemen at Idu Industrial Estate, Karmo, Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday.
The police officers were on patrol when they were attacked by their assailants. More details later.
See more photo below:
Photo credit: Yabaleftonline
